Brazilian product Westrock-Hyperform marketed in Bangladesh

The marketing of the Brazilian product Westrock-Hyperform was inaugurated at a hotel in Gulshan on Friday.

BGMEA President Farooq Hasan was the chief guest at the event, reads a press release.

President of Bangkor Esharat Hossain presided over the function.

Speakers were Brazilian Ambassador to Bangladesh Joao Tabazra de Oliveira Jr., BKMEA Executive President Mohamed Hatem, Alesandro de Filippo, Vice President, Latin America, Global Paperboard, Westrock Brazil; Sze Ooi, Regional Sales and Business Development Director, Greater SEA,SA and Australia Consumer Packaging/Global Paperboard and Mohammad Ayub, Advisor, Bangkor Group.