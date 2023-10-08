Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho to visit Dhaka on 18 October

World cup winning Brazilian football star Ronaldinho will visit Dhaka on 18 October.

This star footballer is visiting Kolkata and Dhaka on the invitation of Indian sports entrepreneur Shatdru Dutta Initiative.

Creation World and Off Track Events and Advertising are implementing the entire event in Bangladesh.

This Brazilian superstar will return home via Dhaka after participating in a puja event in Kolkata, reads a press release.

A courtesy meeting is scheduled with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during his visit to Dhaka.

He will participate in a meet and greet in the evening on this short tour to Dhaka.