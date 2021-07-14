Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

Various brand shops have now decided not to allow redeeming of Evaly's gift vouchers on account of not getting payments from the e-commerce company.

Trendz, Rang Bangladesh, Artisan Outfitters, Fit Elegance, and Rio International on Wednesday issued notices on their websites or Facebook pages to let buyers know about their decision.

Some brands have also notified buyers by sending SMS to their mobiles.

In an inspection report submitted to the commerce ministry last month, the Bangladesh Bank said as of 28 February this year Evaly had 44,85,234 customers. Including the cancellation of purchased orders and cashbacks given by Evaly and sold gift cards, an e-value to the tune of Tk73.39 crore was stored in Evaly's virtual IDs (account, holding, gift card, cashback) of these customers. But at the end of that very day, Evaly.com Limited had a total deposit of Tk2.04 crore in its 10 bank accounts.

The popular brand Rang Bangladesh in its notice said, "Dear buyers, we are very sorry. At this time, it is not possible to accept gift vouchers as we have not received payments of your purchased vouchers from the authority.

"You will be able to purchase products using vouchers in the future subject to payments. In this case, We would like to request the Evaly authorities to contact us."

It said, "Redeeming of our gift vouchers purchased directly from us or other companies will continue as usual."

Another popular brand Trendz has issued a "special notification" with a picture of Evaly's Tk10,000 smart gift card.

The brand said, "Shopping with Evaly gift cards has been suspended for unavoidable reasons. Further instructions will be given later."

Fit Elegance has issued a notice stating, "Evaly's gift card services in all our showrooms will remain suspended until further notice. Those whose gift cards are nearing expiry dates, their card validity will be extended to a later date."

Rio International has issued a notice regarding the Evaly gift card, stating that the delivery of products using Evaly's gift card will be stopped due to the non-availability of mobile stocks in this pandemic time. Everyone will be notified via call or SMS when the deliveries against gift cards begin.

Artisan Outfitters posted a post on their Facebook group saying, "All types of voucher redemption will be closed at all Artisan branches until further notice."

In a Facebook post, Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, "Very few sellers are in fear of business flow and the reason they are kind of reluctant to deliver products. But most of the prominent brands are continuing their business with us."

According to the Bangladesh Bank inspection report, Evaly's total liability was Tk407.18 crore. After receiving Tk213.94 crore in advance from customers and Tk189.85 crore from merchants, the company was expected to have at least Tk403.80 crore in current assets, but it had only Tk65.17 crore.

On 4 July the commerce ministry wrote to the home ministry to file a case against much-discussed e-commerce company Evaly for allegedly embezzling or illegally withdrawing Tk338 crore taken in advance from customers and owed to merchants.

The ministry sent a separate letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission to take legal action against Evaly after investigating the financial irregularities found by the Bangladesh Bank.

Besides, the commerce ministry has asked the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and the Bangladesh Competition Commission to take legal action by investigating the non-delivery of goods after accepting an advance of Tk214 crore from customers and the refund of Tk190 crore owed to businesses.