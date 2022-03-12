Brand Practitioners hosts BrandTalk 3.0 

12 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
12 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
Brand Practitioners Bangladesh has recently hosted Dano BrandTalk 3.0 where 17 skilled marketing professionals and entrepreneurs discussed aspects related to their field of work. 

With the theme "Stories of Sustainability", the programme was attended by 300 marketing, advertisement, media and market research officials alongside teachers and students of the marketing department at Westin Hotel in the capital Friday (11 March), reads a press release. 

Maintaining business continuity during Covid, conducting current and future business and successfully keeping the brand afloat in adversity and competition - these were the main topics of this year's BrandTalk.

BrandTalk 3.0 was also sponsored by Walton and Daraz. 

