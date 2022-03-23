Brad Pitt-starrer ‘The Lost City’ to hit Star Cineplex 25 March

The much-hyped Hollywood film "The Lost City" is set to release internationally Friday (25 March).

The movie will be screened on the same day after receiving censor clearance at Star Cineplex Bangladesh, reads a media release.

Directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, the movie is a complete package of romance, action, adventure, and comedy.

The duo gained popularity with their movie "Band of Robbers" and are expecting a good response from movie lovers with the new release.

Along with the big stars, there are many interesting aspects including the story of this film.

Hollywood superstars Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt will be seen starring together.

Although Channing Tatum is the protagonist, it is a great attraction for the fans to see two Oscar-winning stars in one film.

However, it was heard at the beginning that Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds will be paired again in this movie. Later Channing Tatum took that role.

In addition to acting, Sandra Bullock has produced the film under the banner of her own Fortis Films.

British actor Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying the role of a villain.

He performed in films like "Swiss Army Man", "The Woman in Black", and "Kill Your Darlings".

This time he will play the role of a villain in the movie "The Lost City".

"The Lost City" follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.