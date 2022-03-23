Brad Pitt-starrer ‘The Lost City’ to hit Star Cineplex 25 March

Corporates

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 05:00 pm

Related News

Brad Pitt-starrer ‘The Lost City’ to hit Star Cineplex 25 March

The movie has been receiving critical acclamations and is much-anticipated among movie lovers

TBS Report
23 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2022, 05:00 pm
Brad Pitt-starrer ‘The Lost City’ to hit Star Cineplex 25 March

The much-hyped Hollywood film "The Lost City" is set to release internationally Friday (25 March).

The movie will be screened on the same day after receiving censor clearance at Star Cineplex Bangladesh, reads a media release.

Directed by Adam and Aaron Nee, the movie is a complete package of romance, action, adventure, and comedy.

The duo gained popularity with their movie "Band of Robbers" and are expecting a good response from movie lovers with the new release.

Along with the big stars, there are many interesting aspects including the story of this film.

Hollywood superstars Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt will be seen starring together.

Although Channing Tatum is the protagonist, it is a great attraction for the fans to see two Oscar-winning stars in one film.

However, it was heard at the beginning that Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds will be paired again in this movie. Later Channing Tatum took that role.

In addition to acting, Sandra Bullock has produced the film under the banner of her own Fortis Films.

British actor Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying the role of a villain.

He performed in films like "Swiss Army Man", "The Woman in Black", and "Kill Your Darlings".

This time he will play the role of a villain in the movie "The Lost City".

"The Lost City" follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

The movie has been receiving critical acclamations and is much-anticipated among movie lovers.

Splash

Star Cineplex / Movie premiere

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

7h | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

8h | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

Farmers’ festival held in Gazipur

1h | Videos
A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

A sophisticated version of Salman Khan’s ‘Khamoshi’

1h | Videos
'The witcher' game's new edition under development

'The witcher' game's new edition under development

1h | Videos
Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

Modern Stationary is in full swing since 1963

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

6
Representational Image
Banking

Bangladeshi banks look for Chinese payment channel to skirt Western sanctions