Brac’s Play Bus: A mobile play world for kids

The Play Bus, initiated by Brac and of LEGO foundation, is a mobile play space for children.

The Play Bus roamed around four specific areas of Dhaka city from 5-8 December, reads a press release.

Kids from Play Labs, a project of Brac Institute of Educational Development, got the chance to play inside accompanied by play leaders and parents.

On Thursday (8 December), the bus decorated with fun toys visited children at the slums at Kalyanpur of the capital. The bus also was also equipped with rhymes and story books.

The initiative has been taken to teach children through play, the play leaders said.

"Through play, we teach children socialization, so they can make friends. We teach them draw pictures through play so they can learn easily," play leader Farzana Josna said.

In one corner of the bus, there were tools for colouring and painting. Whatever children imagine can be expressed through colours.

Morshed Mishu, cartoonist of Unmad magazine, was another gift for the children in play bus.

"I like cartoons on political and social issues as well as working with children. So when Brac invited me, I took the chance immediately. I taught them alphabet by drawing pictures, making it easier for them to remember," Morshed Mishu said.

Parents also joined the joy of the children. They were happy to see their little ones having fun.

The whole idea was to celebrate play and promote its power in bringing happiness to children, adults and communities.

"Build a World of Play" is a manifestation campaign of LEGO foundation's 90 years and Brac's 50 years celebration.

The LEGO Foundation has been an instrumental partner of Brac Institute of Educational Development (BRAC IED) to implement Brac Play Lab model all around Bangladesh.

In 2022 LEGO foundation and BRAC organised "Build a World of Play" which includes around 80 material development workshops around Bangladesh starting from September 2022.

Since its inception in 2004, Brac Institute of Educational Development (BRAC IED) has been an active advocate and proponent in playing a key role in the education sector worldwide.

From professional development to capacity building and research, BRAC IED aims to redefine, reframe and re-envision education to share the voice of South Asia and Africa.