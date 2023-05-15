Brac Univerty's architecture dept alumni association starts formal journey

15 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Brac Univerty's architecture dept alumni association starts formal journey

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The association of former students of the Architecture Department of Brac University was inaugurated with a colourful program at the capital's Gulshan Shooting Club on Friday, said a press release

The four-hour program included a panel discussion, networking session and cultural function. The whole program turns into a golden get-together of young architects.

On the other hand, Architect Rakibul Houque has been elected as the president of the Alumni Association of BRAC-U architecture, through a competitive election.

He is the proprietor and chief architect of Alter Architect and Associates. He is elected by 130 votes of the association's members.

Before that, at 7pm the "Foundation Day" programme of the association had started.

Qazi Golam Nasir, former chief architect of the government's architect department, renowned architect BKS Inan, Brac University's chairperson in charge of Architect department Architect Muhammad Faruque, Member Secretary of Bangladesh Sthopoti Institute's Membership Advisory Committee Architect Ahsanul Hoque Rubel, Assistant Professor of Brac University's Architect department Architect Monsur Gani and others joined the programme as guests.

 

