Brac University’s FINACT club holds workshop on chartered accounting

The Finance and Accounting Club of Brac University (FINACT) has organised its first-ever offline workshop titled "Career Insight: Future in Accounting".

More than 120 students joined the workshop including business and engineering students.

The workshop took place on 25 April at Brac University campus and was conducted by Chartered Accountant Muhammad Aminul Hoque, (FCA), reads a press release.

In the two-hour-long workshop, he conferred insightful lessons regarding undergraduate planning, internship resources, and cracking the "Chartered Accountant exam" successfully.

The purpose of the workshop was to portray industry advantages, career opportunities, and career confrontations to the undergraduate students so that they can have some basic knowledge about the business world and perceive some guidance regarding career aspects from the early stage, the release adds.

Participant Jayed Iqbal Angon asked a question about planning and preparing for the chartered accountant exam during the undergraduate level.

In this regard, Muhammad Aminul described a mind map using statistics, research and market conditions.

He further explained that to uphold the journey as a chartered accountant, one must plan to intern in a well-reputed CA firm, assist in audit works, and plan CA exams to reach one's destination.

"The earlier the step a student takes, the closer he gets towards Chartered Accounting," he added.

The Business Standard was the media partner of the event.