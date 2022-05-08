Brac University’s FINACT club holds workshop on chartered accounting

Corporates

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 01:09 pm

Related News

Brac University’s FINACT club holds workshop on chartered accounting

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 01:09 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Finance and Accounting Club of Brac University (FINACT) has organised its first-ever offline workshop titled "Career Insight: Future in Accounting".

More than 120 students joined the workshop including business and engineering students.

The workshop took place on 25 April at Brac University campus and was conducted by Chartered Accountant Muhammad Aminul Hoque, (FCA), reads a press release.

In the two-hour-long workshop, he conferred insightful lessons regarding undergraduate planning, internship resources, and cracking the "Chartered Accountant exam" successfully.

The purpose of the workshop was to portray industry advantages, career opportunities, and career confrontations to the undergraduate students so that they can have some basic knowledge about the business world and perceive some guidance regarding career aspects from the early stage, the release adds.

Participant Jayed Iqbal Angon asked a question about planning and preparing for the chartered accountant exam during the undergraduate level. 

In this regard, Muhammad Aminul described a mind map using statistics, research and market conditions.

He further explained that to uphold the journey as a chartered accountant, one must plan to intern in a well-reputed CA firm, assist in audit works, and plan CA exams to reach one's destination.

"The earlier the step a student takes, the closer he gets towards Chartered Accounting," he added.

The Business Standard was the media partner of the event.

BRAC University / Accounting / CA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

A long goodbye to the girl from Bikrampur

3h | Panorama
34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

34 volunteers chose to get covid. Here’s what scientists learned

3h | Panorama
A demonstrator holds up an abortion flag outside of the US Supreme Court as justices hear a major abortion case on the legality of a Republican-backed Louisiana law that imposes restrictions on abortion doctors, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, 4 March, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Potential Supreme Court abortion decision shows callous disregard for women's lives

22h | Panorama
Kingfisher on overhead cable. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

White-breasted Kingfisher: Keeping calm and cool in our claustrophobic capital

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Kihak Sung face to face with The Business Standard

3h | Videos
How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

How incidents like harassment of tourists can affect the tourism business

15h | Videos
Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

Demand for Bangladesh-made garments growing in global market

16h | Videos
Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia conducts nuclear weapons exercises in Baltic Sea

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

4
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

5
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

6
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years