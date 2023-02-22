BRAC University's Centre for Peace and Justice holds webinar on grassroots justice

BRAC University's Centre for Peace and Justice holds webinar on grassroots justice

Centre for Peace and Justice (CPJ) of BRAC University recently organised a webinar on grassroots justice to observe the 'World Day of Social Justice'.

On this occasion, CPJ also recognised and honoured Fazlul Huq, secretary of Madaripur Legal Aid Association, for his lifetime contribution in the area of social justice, who dedicated himself to improving accessibility to the informal justice institutions by the poor and marginalised communities in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

The panelists for the session were Md Fazlul Huq, secretary of Madaripur Legal Aid Association; Dr Mizanur Rahman, Professor of Law at University of Dhaka and former chair of National Human Rights Commission, Bangladesh; Sara Hossain, honorary director of Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST); Zakir Hossain, chief executive of Nagorik Uddyog; Ayesha Taasin Khan, senior director and Inclusive Citizenship head of Friendship; and Dr Qazi Zahed Iqbal, advocate at Bangladesh Supreme Court and panel lawyer of BLAST.

