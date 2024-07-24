BRAC University's admission test postponed

24 July, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 12:28 pm

BRAC University's admission test postponed

A new date will announced as soon as possible.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BRAC University's admission test scheduled to be held on 26 July has been postponed. 

A new date will announced as soon as possible.

