BRAC University welcomes Fall 2024 semester students

BRAC University proudly welcomed its new cohort of students for the Fall 2024 semester during a grand orientation ceremony at the multipurpose hall of its environmentally friendly inner-city campus in Merul Badda. This event marked the official commencement of the student's academic journey at BRAC University, setting the tone for an exciting and transformative educational experience.

The ceremony featured an inspiring keynote address by Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar, the Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University. In his speech, he encouraged students to "love your country and strive to make it proud on the global stage," highlighting the importance of national pride and global citizenship. He emphasised the significance of individuality, urging students to "discover your unique traits and leverage them to create a meaningful impact in the world." Professor Anwar articulated the university's vision: "We aspire to be among the leading universities in the Global South," inspiring students to embrace their roles as future leaders.

An engaging audiovisual presentation gave attendees insights into BRAC University's rich history and the philosophy of its visionary founder, Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. The presentation emphasised the institution's commitment to quality education.

The ceremony also featured remarks from esteemed members of the university community, including Registrar Dr David Dowland, Dean of the School of Architecture and Design Professor Fuad Hasan Mallick, Dean of the School of Data and Sciences Professor Mahbubul Alam Majumdar, and Proctor Dr Rubana Ahmed. Their words of encouragement reinforced the university's dedication to fostering an inclusive academic environment and inspired the students, instilling a sense of motivation and empowerment.

Tahsina Rahman, Joint Director of Student Life, hosted the event and guided students through the day's proceedings.

BRAC University recognised several students for their outstanding achievements during this event. Mohammad Faizul Abedin Khan was honoured as the local champion of the Huawei Seeds for the Future 2024 Program. Abdullah Al Arefin and Md. Shafi Hasnain showcased exceptional creativity in the International Design Competition 2024. Jannatun Ferdous Fabin led Team CodeBlack to a gold medal at the World Invention, Competition & Exhibition (WICE) 2024. Mehedi Hasan's autonomous rescue rover team secured second place in the University Innovation Hub Program.

The Cultural Club's performance further enriched the event, adding a vibrant and entertaining element to the ceremony. Their lively performance energised the audience and showcased the artistic talents of BRAC University's students, making the event a truly engaging experience.

To conclude the orientation, attendees enjoyed a delightful concert, celebrating the beginning of a new academic journey filled with promise and opportunity.

As the Fall 2024 semester begins, BRAC University reaffirms its commitment to its students' potential. The university is dedicated to empowering its students to impact their communities positively and beyond. With a robust support system, the university looks forward to guiding and supporting its new students on their paths to success.