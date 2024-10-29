BRAC University Vice-Chancellor speaks at African Marketing Confederation Forum

BRAC University Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar delivered a keynote address at the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Forum 2024.

His theme, "Brand Resilience Amidst Economic Uncertainty," was particularly relevant to the gathering of marketing professionals from Africa and beyond.

In his speech, "Building a Global Marketing Community: The Role of Unified Associations," Professor Ferhat emphasized collaboration and knowledge-sharing among marketing professionals. He stressed that unified associations can help create a strong community, allowing marketers to share insights and develop innovative solutions to adapt to changing market conditions.

"Unified associations strengthen our global marketing community," Professor Ferhat stated. "They allow us to draw on different perspectives and work together to build resilience in a constantly changing market."

The AMC Forum, a platform featuring leading marketing figures such as Hermawan Kartajaya and Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo, was a rich source of practical insights. Discussions at the forum centred on brand resilience, innovation, and achieving marketing success during economic uncertainty. The event's engaging panel discussions and networking opportunities provided attendees with actionable strategies to navigate current industry challenges, making it a must-attend for marketing professionals.

Professor Ferhat will continue the conversation on global marketing networks in November at the upcoming "Marketing Wars: Episode 6.0 and Beyond" in the Philippines. This event will combine the 4th World Marketing Forum and the 53rd National Marketing Conference.