Brac University team finishes second in Int'l Indo-Pacific Quiz Competition in Kerala

A team from Brac University consisting of Shah Minhaz Chowdhury, student of Masters in Development Studies, and Redwan Uz Zaman Reham, Bachelor in Economics, has become the 1st Runner-Up in the International category in the inaugural Indo-Pacific Quiz (IPQ) 2022.

The tournament was organised by the United States (US) Mission in India, the US Consulate in Chennai and the Rajagiri College of Social Sciences.

This one-of-a-kind international quiz competition was aimed at building awareness about the socio-cultural and historical ties between the Indo-Pacific countries, reads a press release.

All the questions were related to the fourteen Indo-Pacific countries' culture, history, current affairs, politics, science, flora & fauna, geography, technology, business, sports, etc.

The quizmaster of the tournament was renowned Indian quizzer Mitesh Agarwal, managing director of Google Cloud.

Photo: PR

Over 534 teams from 14 Indo-Pacific countries participated in the first & second rounds.

Among them, the best 24 were flown to Kochi, Kerala, from Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia and different parts of India.

Before lifting the runner-up trophy in the finals, the Brac University team had to go through four rounds spanning two months.

The first stage was an online written quiz for which over 4,000 units registered. In that stage, teams answered 20 general knowledge questions in 20 minutes.

After successfully making it through, the teams participated in an online, live quiz session through Streamyard in the second round. The 24 successful teams from the 2nd round then competed with each other in the in-person quarter-finals in the Rajagiri Valley Campus in Kochi, Kerala.

Each quarter-final match had six teams on the stage. Then the 12 successful teams faced off in the semi-finals, and finally, the top six teams of the semi-finals faced off in the finals.

For three days, these teams competed in Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals and Grand Finals in the auditorium of Rajagiri Business School, the release adds.

Besides Brac University, two other university teams from Bangladesh (University of Dhaka and Daffodils International University) joined the Quarter-Finals.

Brac University was the only Bangladeshi team that made it to the semi-finals and finals.

The six teams of the final were – Universitas Indonesia (Indonesia), University of Moratuwa (Sri Lanka), Brac University (Bangladesh), IIM Tiruchirappalli, Guwahati Medical College, IIFT Kolkata (India).

