BRAC University students win awards at OSUN film festival

Corporates

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

BRAC University students win awards at OSUN film festival

Press Release
28 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2023, 10:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC University students have recently won multiple prestigious awards at the Open Society University Network (OSUN) Film Festival.

The festival was held online and featured 25 student-made videos, the final projects of the "Visual Storytelling for Student Engagement" course in the Fall 2023 semester. This collaborative course was offered at seven universities worldwide, including Bard College, the European Humanities University, HUBS at Kakuma Refugee Camp, the American University of Central Asia, the School of International and Public Affairs, and UniAndes.

Under the guidance of Senior Lecturer Dina Hossain, BRAC University, they excelled in the "CST 304, Documentary Film - Theory and Practice" course designated as a General Education Course. Out of the 25 videos showcased, 11 received honors across eight categories, as determined by a distinguished jury of OSUN leaders.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BRAC University secured the highest number of awards among participating universities. The three award-winning videos are:

- "Road Safety Movement 2018: Are We Safe Yet?" by Prodipta Hasin, Anindita Hossain Rhine, Imranul Ahsan Moonim, and Imtiaz Sarker Shihab, recognized for its outstanding script.

- "Food Waste in Bangladesh" by Sakib Sadi, Saklain Nizam Thakur, Muhtasim Billah Nahin, and Tanzila Parveen, celebrated for their exceptional environmental stewardship.

- "Fading Tides, Rising Hope: The Fight to Save Dhaka's Dying Waterbodies" by Tahjid Ahsan, Nazmul Hasan, Fatin Nur Ishraq, and Omar Ibtesam Nibir honored for their remarkable contributions to civic engagement.

The OSUN Film Festival took place on December 12, 2023. It attracted over 100 attendees, including OSUN Vice-Chancellor Jonathan Becker, BRAC University School of General Education Dean Samia Huq, OSUN Director of Communications Bonnie Goad, faculty members from participating educational institutions, and talented student filmmakers themselves.

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank Reading Cafe: Of books, bankers and the love of reading

6h | Pursuit
Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

Schindler's List: Resonance of redemption

9h | Features
Although a small country like Sri Lanka has 7,000 elephants, Bangladesh has only 200 of the giants. PHOTO: MONIRUL H KHAN

A ‘scary elephant encounter’: What it says about trekking through wildlife sanctuaries

9h | Earth
In Mohammad Jibon’s (the man in the red shirt) family, his mother (who used to work earlier), wife,  younger brother and son are all associated with the circus profession. Photo: Rafia Mahmud Prato

Shikaritola: The last performers of a once famous ‘circus village’

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

Language barriers plague Bangladeshi migrant workers

1h | Videos
Top 10 football moments of 2023

Top 10 football moments of 2023

2h | Videos
The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

The opportunity that Malaysia offers for immigration aspirants

4h | Videos
Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

Cenbank buying dollars from banks to increase reserves

6h | Videos