BRAC University strengthens commitment to employee well-being with launch of day care facility

BRAC University announces the inauguration of its new Daycare Center, "Ador" marking a significant step forward in its ongoing commitment to prioritizing the well-being of the faculty and staff.

Under the leadership of Prof. Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Ph.D., Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University introduces this employee-centric initiative to provide comprehensive childcare support during office hours.

The official launch ceremony, held on tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the new Merul Badda campus, was attended by distinguished guests, department heads, employees, and children. Alongside Prof. Syed Mahfuzul Aziz were key participants, including Rifat Sultana, HR Director; Mohammad Sajedul Karim, Director of Operations; Arshad M. Chowdhury, Dean, BSRM School of Engineering; Firdous Azim, Professor and Chairperson, Department of English and Humanities, and Khairul Basher, Director of Communications.

In his remarks, Prof. Syed Mahfuzul Aziz emphasized the Day Care Center's crucial role in fostering a supportive workplace culture and promoting work-life balance. "It is with great humility that we introduce the Day Care Center, as it reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting the diverse needs of our valued employees. We hope to create a workplace where everyone feels valued and supported by providing a nurturing environment for our employees' children.