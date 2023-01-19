Brac University signs Tk450cr loan facility with IDCOL

Brac University held a signing ceremony with Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL) on 18 January at Brac Centre, Mohakhali, for a long-term loan facility.

Under this facility, Brac University will avail long-term financing of up to Tk450 crore from IDCOL for construction of its new campus located in Badda, Dhaka, said a press release.

Alamgir Morshed, executive director & CEO, IDCOL and Tamara Hasan Abed, chairperson, Board of Trustees, Brac University, signed on behalf of their respective organisations.

Nazmul Haque, chief investment officer, IDCOL, Sr Vice President & Unit Head (Industrial & Energy Efficiency Finance) Mohammed Zahidul Haque, Ariful Islam, chief financial officer, Brac University, Prof Mahboob Rahman, treasurer, Brac University were present on the occasion among others.