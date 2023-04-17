BRAC University signs MoU with Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh

17 April, 2023, 03:35 pm
BRAC University signs MoU with Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh

BRAC University and the Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh (ICSB) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) recently to strategically collaborate on mutually beneficial activities such as research, pedagogy and resource development.

Professor Sang H. Lee, Dean of BRAC Business School (BBS), and Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS, President of the ICSB, signed the MoU at the BBS conference room representing their respective institutions. The MoU also encompasses partnering on curriculum improvement, aiding students seeking to pursue chartered secretary courses offered by the ICSB, and staging of academic and professional seminars or symposiums in related disciplines, reads a press release. 

AKM Mushfiqur Rahman FCS, Vice President, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun FCS, Treasurer, and Md Zakir Hossain, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, of the ICSB were present. Alongside were Dr Mohammad Mujibul Haque, Professor and Associate Dean, Dr Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Associate Professor and Director of Research, Shamim Ehsanul Haque, Assistant Professor and Director of the Women Empowerment Cell, of the BBS.

Mohammad Asad Ullah FCS thanked Professor Lee for the initiative and briefed on the mission and vision of the ICSB. Professor Lee hoped that the MoU would build a strong bond between the ICSB and BRAC University and open up new opportunities for the BBS graduates and faculty members. Abul Fazal Mohamed Rubayat FCS, Chairman of Education Committee of the ICSB, also shared important information on the ICSB.

 

