Brac University sign MoUs with Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd  

Total two MoUs have been signed between Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited, one of the leading stockbrokers in the country, and Brac University, a leading private university of Bangladesh.

These industry and academia MoUs cover several issues including research, publication, skilled human resource development etc, reads a press release.

The MoU between these two organisations was signed on Monday (15 November) at the Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd.'s head office in Gulshan-1.

The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor Professor Vincent Chang on behalf of Brac University and by Ahsanur Rahman, CEO, on behalf of the Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Ltd.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Dr Sang Hoon Lee, dean, Dr Mohammad Mujibul Haque, sssociate dean, Saif Hossain, director, BBA Programme, Dr Samina Haque, assistant professor of Brac Business School and Tahsina Rahman, joint director, Campus Life of Brac University and from Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Mr Kumaresh Saha, head of operations and premium brokerage, Prottay Kundu, head of finance and accounts, Md Salim Afzal Shawon, head of research, Md Raquibul Islam Russeau, head of digital business, and other senior executives from both organizations.

Brac EPL Stock Limited is working hard to improve financial literacy and technological development in the capital market in addition to providing better services to customers.

On the other hand, Brac University is working tirelessly to ensure a modern, career-oriented, higher-quality education and an intensive learning environment.

Under this agreement, in the near future, both institutions will jointly carry out research, publication, education, capacity building, and development of skilled manpower for the Capital markets in Bangladesh and will work towards the expansion of related capacities.

Apart from that, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited will give the students of Brac University an opportunity to work in the capital market through another agreement.

