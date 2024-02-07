BRAC University sets sail into Spring 2024 with a vibrant orientation programme

BRAC University welcomed its new students for the Spring 2024 semester with a vibrant Freshers' Orientation program recently.

The event was a grand celebration of values, opportunities, and aspirations and a remarkable start to the students' academic journey, reads a press release.

The event started with the national anthem performed by BRACU students. Dr. Dave Dowland, the registrar of BRAC University, gave the opening remarks. He encouraged the incoming students to make the most of the many opportunities available, including the university's sustainable green campus. He also emphasized preserving this innovative space as a productive ground for research and innovation.

Photo: Courtesy

Dr. Samia Huq, the dean of the School of General Education, explained BRAC University's unique educational philosophy. The university offers a holistic, comprehensive liberal arts education that combines traditional classroom learning with transformative experiences and global engagement, she said.

Dr. Rubana Ahmed, the proctor of BRAC University, discussed the extensive support system provided by the proctor's office and the SHEBREC team. She emphasized their commitment to addressing academic and non-academic challenges and creating a nurturing environment.

The highlight of the event was the Panel Discussion, where distinguished guests shared insights into the relationship between academia, industry, and business. Khairul Basher, director of Communication at BRAC University, moderated the discussion, which explored the ever-evolving dynamics in these areas. The esteemed panellists included Yousup Faruqu, country managing director of Microsoft Bangladesh, Fahim Ahmed, CEO of Pathao, and Dr. Sadia Hamid Kazi, chairperson of CSE at BRAC University.

Photo: Courtesy

The event concluded with a speech by Professor Mohammad Mahboob Rahman, Ph.D., the treasurer of BRAC University, who encouraged students to embrace every opportunity and reminded them that the university was not just a place of learning but a nurturing community devoted to fostering growth and excellence. The university also honored outstanding students for their accomplishments during the orientation program.

The orientation program ended with an electrifying band concert that enthralled the audience. Tahsina Rahman, the Joint Director of Student Life, moderated the event.

