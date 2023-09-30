BRAC University ranks country’s No. 1 university in Times Higher Education (THE) rankings

BRAC University has been ranked No. 1 nationally and 801–1,000 globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2024, announced yesterday.

This achievement is particularly significant because BRAC University has participated in THE World University Rankings for the very first time this year, reads a press release.

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings rely on various calibrated performance indicators, evaluating institutions across five vital domains: teaching quality, research environment, research excellence, industry engagement, and international outlook. THE ranking assessed 1,904 universities across 108 countries and regions in its 2024 edition.

"Among the universities in Bangladesh, BRAC University has secured the top spot in overall ranking, a testament to the quality of our teaching, research and impact. Our global ranking in Research Quality is 533 and our Citation Impact score stands at an impressive 99.8, reflecting the significant impact of our research" said Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, pro vice-chancellor and acting vice-chancellor, BRAC University.

He also mentioned that BRAC University remains committed to enhancing its position as a world-class institution of higher learning.

"We shall continue to take steps to ensure we build on our success through targeted strategies to enhance our teaching, research, industry engagement and internationalisation. You will be pleased to know that we are working towards this goal in collaboration with renowned institutions around the world," he added.