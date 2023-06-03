Brac University ranks 5th globally for SDG 1 in THE Impact Ranking 2023

Photo: Courtesy

Brac University (BracU) has achieved the 5th position in the latest Times Higher Education (THE) University Impact Rankings 2023.

The university has achieved the milestone in the United Nations (UN) 'Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 1: No poverty, according to a press release.

BracU was placed at the top among all Bangladeshi universities and 301- 400 globally in the overall impact ranking. The 2023 Impact Rankings include 1,591 universities from 112 countries and regions, it added.

THE University Impact Ranking 2023 was released on Thursday (1 June) which assesses universities around the world based on their performance in meeting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Brac University excelled in the "SDG-1: No Poverty" category, securing the fifth position globally with a very high score of 86.5. This achievement reflects the university's dedication to alleviating poverty through its innovative teaching, research, and community engagement programs.

Brac University also performed strongly in other SDGs, including SDG-4: Quality Education, SDG-8: Decent Work and Economic Growth, and SDG-16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.

Brac University's Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, said, "These outstanding rankings reaffirm Brac University's strong commitment to creating positive social impact and contributing to sustainable global development."

"The university remains dedicated to nurturing future leaders, conducting relevant and impactful research, and driving positive changes in society," Prof Aziz added.