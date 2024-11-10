BRAC University premieres a documentary movie Breaking Barriers for students

BRAC University's School of General Education proudly hosted the world premiere of "Breaking Barriers," a poignant documentary spotlighting the experiences and challenges of students with disabilities within Bangladesh's higher education landscape recently.

Directed by BRAC University students Umma Maimuna, Atiqur Rahman Priom, Partho Chowdhury, and Tanvir Hasan, and Executive Produced by School of General Education Faculty Dina Hossain, the film captures the struggles and resilience of students like Rahim Bhuiyan, a Computer Science and Engineering student, as they navigate educational spaces that are often not designed with accessibility in mind.

Breaking Barriers is part of a broader initiative to empower young filmmakers to promote social justice and civic engagement through impactful storytelling. The film addresses the critical need for inclusive educational policies by showcasing the infrastructural and societal challenges that students with disabilities face daily.

BRAC University's new campus is prominently featured in the film as a model of accessibility, equipped with features that allow students with disabilities to move independently—a first among universities in Bangladesh. By spotlighting these advancements, Breaking Barriers advocates for a comprehensive approach to inclusivity, combining accessible infrastructure and inclusive policies to support students with disabilities nationwide.

Following the screening, the filmmakers shared insights on their journey, with Director Umma Maimuna discussing the logistical and emotional complexities of capturing such personal narratives. The premiere also featured a panel discussion moderated by Fahmida Rahman, Senior Lecturer at BRAC University's School of General Education. Panellists included Mr Jahirul Islam, Founder and Executive Director of Team Inclusion; Md Zahidul Islam, Lead of BRAC Disability Inclusion; and Dr David Dowland, Registrar of BRAC University.

Dr Samia Haque, Dean of the School of General Education, concluded the event with remarks reaffirming BRAC University's commitment to inclusivity and equitable access in education. Breaking Barriers and the following discussion underscore BRAC University's dedication to advancing inclusivity in higher education, setting a precedent for regional institutions.