BRAC University organises webinar for International Women's Day

Center for Peace and Justice (CPJ) of BRAC University held a webinar on 'Digital Literacy for Gender Equity' on Monday (6 March) in view of International Women's Day.

Peace Cafe of Dhaka University and CPJ jointly organised the webinar where CPJ Research Director Dr M Sanjeev Hossain delivered the opening speech, reads a press release.

Dr Eileen Pittaway, director of Center for Refugee Research, and Dr Linda Bartholomew, co-convenor of Forced Migration Research Network at The University of New South Wales, were present as guest speakers.

A panel discussion was held with the participation of the members of Peace Cafe, moderated by CPJ Communications Specialist Nahin Rahman.

Halima Liza, president of Asian University for Women Peace Cafe; Sanjida Zaman Raisa, organising secretary of Dhaka University Peace Cafe; Nuzhat Tabassum, finance secretary of BRAC University Peace Cafe; and Sanjida Akhter Rumpa, organising secretary of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University Women Peace Cafe, spoke as panel speakers.