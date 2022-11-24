BRAC University organises 2nd International Conference on Energy and Power Engineering

Photo: Courtesy

The Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), BRAC University (BRACU) is organising the International Conference on Energy and Power Engineering (ICEPE 2022) on 24- 26 November 2022.

The theme of the conference is – "Green Energy for All", reads a press release.

Md Habibur Rahman, secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Bangladesh Secretariat will attend the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest on Thursday, 24 November. Tamara Hasan Abed, chairperson, Board of Trustees, BRAC University, and Professor Vincent Chang, vice chancellor, BRAC University will also join as the special guests.

Organising for the second time, ICEPE 2022 aims at providing a platform to leading researchers, engineers and scientists in the areas of power and energy engineering. Eminent professors and experts from Bangladesh and abroad will conduct panel sessions and keynote talks on power and energy related topics.

The conference also called for papers from researchers nationally and internationally. Among these, the best paper will be awarded the "Dr Fatima-Rashid best paper award" along with other certifications and prizes on the last day of the conference.