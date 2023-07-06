Brac University Marketing Association organises ‘Marketing Metrics’ event

06 July, 2023, 02:45 pm
Brac University Marketing Association (Buma) organised an event titled "Marketing Metrics" on Wednesday (5 July). 

The event, featuring Sadman Sakib and Khalid Farhan highlighted several ways of reaching the audience through organic and selective ways of marketing to target the pure sector of the audience.

Sadman Sakib talked about different MNC Jobs and how to reach their highlighted spot using different marketing tools traditionally and AI.

SEO and SPO were the highlights to earn and create various earning ways through marketing.

Khalid Farhan started with how academic marketing helps in creating ways to redecorate ideas in creative ways.

The SEO expert shared his life experience on how he engaged in marketing and how this is serving the world with huge skills of creativity and knowledge.

The Business Standard and DBC News were media partners at the event.

