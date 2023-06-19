BRAC University joins OSUN Global Teaching Fellowship Programme

BRAC University has signed an agreement with Central European University (CEU) to join the Open Society University Network (OSUN) Global Teaching Fellowship Programme (GTFP).

This cooperation agreement signifies a major achievement for BRAC University, as it further strengthens its relationship with this worldwide network of universities, reads a press release.

The agreement was signed by Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, pro vice-chancellor and acting vice-chancellor of BRAC University, and Carsten Schneider, pro-rector for External Relations at Central European University.

From BRAC University, Professor Samia Huq, dean, School of General Education; Professor Arshad Mahmud Chowdhury, dean of BSRM School of Engineering; Dr Dave Dowland, registrar and Ismat Shereen, head, International Office were present during the agreement signing.

Since 2020, BRAC University is the only university in South Asia chosen to join the OSUN, a global group of institutions assembled by the Open Society Foundations to integrate learning across boundaries.

By signing the agreement with CEU, BRAC University has become a member of the OSUN Global Teaching Fellowship Program. As part of the program, BRAC University will host its first teaching fellow for the academic year 2023/2024, starting in August 2023. The fellowship funded by OSUN, demonstrates their commitment to supporting educational excellence and innovation worldwide.

Oskar Polanski, a doctoral student from the European University Institute (EUI) and an esteemed member of OSUN, joins BRAC University as the inaugural teaching fellow. He will be teaching two courses at BRAC University's School of Law during his fellowship. The courses are - Legal Theory and Research Methodology.

During the official visit, senior leaders from BRAC University and CEU engaged in discussions on developing teaching methodologies, pedagogy, and the potential for long-term cooperation in establishing teaching and learning centers. These discussions reflect the commitments of both institutions to foster innovative educational practices and nurture the growth of future leaders.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with CEU and participation in the OSUN Global Teaching Fellowship Program," said Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing a world-class education and

