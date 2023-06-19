BRAC University joins OSUN Global Teaching Fellowship Programme

Corporates

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

BRAC University joins OSUN Global Teaching Fellowship Programme

Press Release
19 June, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2023, 09:54 pm
BRAC University joins OSUN Global Teaching Fellowship Programme

BRAC University has signed an agreement with Central European University (CEU) to join the Open Society University Network (OSUN) Global Teaching Fellowship Programme (GTFP). 

This cooperation agreement signifies a major achievement for BRAC University, as it further strengthens its relationship with this worldwide network of universities, reads a press release. 

The agreement was signed by Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, pro vice-chancellor and acting vice-chancellor of BRAC University, and Carsten Schneider, pro-rector for External Relations at Central European University. 

From BRAC University, Professor Samia Huq, dean, School of General Education; Professor Arshad Mahmud Chowdhury, dean of BSRM School of Engineering; Dr Dave Dowland, registrar and Ismat Shereen, head, International Office were present during the agreement signing.

Since 2020, BRAC University is the only university in South Asia chosen to join the OSUN, a global group of institutions assembled by the Open Society Foundations to integrate learning across boundaries.

By signing the agreement with CEU, BRAC University has become a member of the OSUN Global Teaching Fellowship Program. As part of the program, BRAC University will host its first teaching fellow for the academic year 2023/2024, starting in August 2023. The fellowship funded by OSUN, demonstrates their commitment to supporting educational excellence and innovation worldwide.

Oskar Polanski, a doctoral student from the European University Institute (EUI) and an esteemed member of OSUN, joins BRAC University as the inaugural teaching fellow. He will be teaching two courses at BRAC University's School of Law during his fellowship. The courses are - Legal Theory and Research Methodology.

During the official visit, senior leaders from BRAC University and CEU engaged in discussions on developing teaching methodologies, pedagogy, and the potential for long-term cooperation in establishing teaching and learning centers. These discussions reflect the commitments of both institutions to foster innovative educational practices and nurture the growth of future leaders.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with CEU and participation in the OSUN Global Teaching Fellowship Program," said Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing a world-class education and 
 

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Even if Roar Bangla can avoid the same fate as BuzzFeed or Vice, they couldn’t totally circumvent the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the global recession. Photo: Courtesy.

The future of alternative media in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

Unlicensed, untrained and using dangerous chemicals: Inside the inner workings of the capital’s pest control services

13h | Panorama
For almost a decade, Tamara has been experimenting with nail art. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Life is not perfect but your nails could be

1d | Mode
Illustration: Mamunur Rahid

How we lost out on a million because our ancestors refused to buy cheap land

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Set your goal before investing

Set your goal before investing

1h | TBS Markets
Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

Hangman Shajahan freed after 44 years

4h | TBS Stories
Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

Blinken, Qin hold candid talks in Beijing

5h | TBS World
Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

Intel investing 4.6 billion dollar on chip plant

11h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline