BRAC University hosts fifth workshop on mooting and advocacy

The School of Law at BRAC University, in partnership with Jessup Bangladesh, the International Law Students Association (ILSA), Hearth Bangladesh, and the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance, and Training (DOJ-OPDAT), proudly inaugurated a two-day Jessup workshop on Mooting and Advocacy titled "May It Please the Court: Unlocking the Essentials of Mooting and Advocacy".

Hosted at BRAC University's Merul Badda campus, the workshop welcomes law students from 35 universities across Bangladesh. It provides them with essential skills training in advocacy and international-standard mooting. The Jessup Workshop is a two-day intensive training programme for law students interested in participating in the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition.

The opening ceremony featured esteemed Chief Guest Mr. Adilur Rahman Khan, Honorable Advisor for the Ministry of Housing and Public Works and Ministry of Industry, Pe+ople's Republic of Bangladesh. Notable guests included Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Pro Vice-Chancellor of BRAC University; Mr. Rahul Kale, Resident Legal Advisor at the U.S. Embassy, Dhaka; and Prof. K. Shamsuddin Mahmood, Dean of the School of Law at BRAC University. Joining them were key figures from supporting organisations: Porob Naser Siddique, Director of Hearth Bangladesh; Arifa Chowdhury, National Administrator of the Jessup Bangladesh Qualifying Rounds 2025; and Nuran Choudhury, National Coordinator of ILSA Chapters.

In his address, Pro Vice-Chancellor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz urged students to pursue their legal careers with unwavering integrity and responsibility, underscoring that success in advocacy is rooted in a solid ethical foundation. "As future leaders of Bangladesh, you must resist compromising your principles. The true impact of your work depends on honesty and dedication to justice," he stated, encouraging students to take their place as champions of positive societal change.

Chief Guest Mr Adilur Rahman Khan also spoke, reflecting on the pivotal role of young leaders in the country's development. "Bangladesh stands at a critical point in its journey, and our youth must lead the way to progress. Mooting and advocacy are skills and tools to establish the justice required to build the Bangladesh of our dreams," he remarked.

The workshop presents students with an exceptional chance to learn from veteran legal practitioners, refining their mooting techniques and deepening their understanding of advocacy and legal analysis. Through international collaboration, BRAC University remains committed to elevating legal education in Bangladesh, shaping future lawyers capable of excelling globally.

