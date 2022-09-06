Brac University holds roundtable discussion on “Rational Use of Drugs”

A roundtable discussion on the "Rational Use of Drugs" was organized by the School of Pharmacy, BRAC University on 4 September at GDLN (Global Development Learning Network) Center, Brac University.

The event was chaired by Professor Dr Eva Rahman Kabir, Dean, School of Pharmacy, BRAC University, and conducted by the convenor of this roundtable, Dr Sharmind Neelotpol, and Dr Mesbah Talukdar, Associate Professors of the school, reads a press release.

Distinguished experts, namely Mohammad Mozammel Hossain, Director, DGDA; Dr Md Akter Hossain, Deputy Director and President, National PV Center, DGDA; Dr. Raihan Rabbani, Senior Consultant, ICU, Square Hospitals; Dr Nazimul Islam, Deputy Director, Division of Hospital Services BIRDEM; Dr Mohammad Afroz Jalil, Country Director, Roche Bangladesh Limited; Dr Riad Mamun Prodhani, Managing Director & Country President, Novartis Bangladesh Ltd; Dr Faisal Rahman, Chief Operating Officer, Praava Health; Professor Dr Aparna Islam, Biotechnology Program, BRAC University School of Data & Sciences; Jahid Hasan, Square Hospitals Ltd; Tanzina Islam, Pharmacist, Evercare Hospital Dhaka; and Omar Hasan, Pharmacist, Asgar Ali Hospital, participated in the discussion.

In the two-hour-long discussion, emphasis was given on how rational use of drugs can be ensured in Bangladesh. Several causes of the irrational use of drugs were identified and how healthcare professionals can come together to solve these problems were discussed. The discussion further highlighted the possible solutions to these problems, one of which may be the awareness in the general population. Stakeholders involved in the healthcare system, starting from the manufacturers of medicines to the end users, will need to fulfill their responsibilities diligently. Collaboration among hospitals, pharmaceutical industries and academia was also highlighted.

Another issue identified is the absence of universal health insurance coverage and inadequate access to essential drugs, which may lead to self-medication, misuse of over-the-counter (OTC) medication, and concurrent use of several medications. To overcome this situation diligent monitoring is required. Irrational use of medicines is a major global health challenge and thus requires holistic strategies to ensure the rational use of drugs.