Brac University holds roundtable discussion on “Rational Use of Drugs”

Corporates

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 04:25 pm

Related News

Brac University holds roundtable discussion on “Rational Use of Drugs”

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 04:25 pm

A roundtable discussion on the "Rational Use of Drugs" was organized by the School of Pharmacy, BRAC University on 4 September at GDLN (Global Development Learning Network) Center, Brac University. 

The event was chaired by Professor Dr Eva Rahman Kabir, Dean, School of Pharmacy, BRAC University, and conducted by the convenor of this roundtable, Dr Sharmind Neelotpol, and Dr Mesbah Talukdar, Associate Professors of the school, reads a press release.

Distinguished experts, namely Mohammad Mozammel Hossain, Director, DGDA; Dr Md Akter Hossain, Deputy Director and President, National PV Center, DGDA; Dr. Raihan Rabbani, Senior Consultant, ICU, Square Hospitals; Dr Nazimul Islam, Deputy Director, Division of Hospital Services BIRDEM; Dr Mohammad Afroz Jalil, Country Director, Roche Bangladesh Limited; Dr Riad Mamun Prodhani, Managing Director & Country President, Novartis Bangladesh Ltd; Dr Faisal Rahman, Chief Operating Officer, Praava Health; Professor Dr Aparna Islam, Biotechnology Program, BRAC University School of Data & Sciences; Jahid Hasan, Square Hospitals Ltd; Tanzina Islam, Pharmacist, Evercare Hospital Dhaka; and Omar Hasan, Pharmacist, Asgar Ali Hospital, participated in the discussion.

In the two-hour-long discussion, emphasis was given on how rational use of drugs can be ensured in Bangladesh. Several causes of the irrational use of drugs were identified and how healthcare professionals can come together to solve these problems were discussed. The discussion further highlighted the possible solutions to these problems, one of which may be the awareness in the general population. Stakeholders involved in the healthcare system, starting from the manufacturers of medicines to the end users, will need to fulfill their responsibilities diligently. Collaboration among hospitals, pharmaceutical industries and academia was also highlighted.

Another issue identified is the absence of universal health insurance coverage and inadequate access to essential drugs, which may lead to self-medication, misuse of over-the-counter (OTC) medication, and concurrent use of several medications. To overcome this situation diligent monitoring is required. Irrational use of medicines is a major global health challenge and thus requires holistic strategies to ensure the rational use of drugs.

BRAC University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

4h | Panorama
Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Amiya Tarfder’s 'Long Journey Home' at Drik

Amiya Tarfder’s 'Long Journey Home' at Drik

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

22h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

1d | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 