Brac University holds Employer Appreciation Evening 2023

Corporates

Press Release
07 March, 2023, 10:05 pm
07 March, 2023, 10:05 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac University's Office of Career Services and Alumni Relations (OCSAR) recently organised the "Employer Appreciation Evening 2023" at Brac Center Inn, Dhaka.

The event was organised to honor and acknowledge the organizations that have supported Brac University students for a positive transition from academia to industry during the last twenty-two years. Head of Human Resources and senior HR personnels from more than 50 renowned companies of different sectors attended the event, said a press release.

From Brac University, Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, PhD, pro-vice chancellor and acting vice chancellor, Dr. David Dowland, registrar, Professor Sang H. Lee, PhD, dean of Brac Business School, and Dr. Sadia Hamid Kazi, chairperson and associate professor of the Computer Science and Engineering Department were present, along with other officials. Tahsina Rahman, joint director, Student Life of Brac University moderated the programme.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, pro-vice chancellor and acting vice chancellor, acknowledged the industry partners and employers who have been assisting Brac University to prepare the students by helping them develop the necessary generic skills for not just becoming employable to their own companies, but for the fourth industrial revolution in the long-run. He also emphasized on making the full academic semester more engaging for the students through semester-long placement opportunities with employers collaborations, which would eventually prepare the students to be strong problem-solvers and more skillful through such "work-integrated learning" approach.

Dr. David Dowland, Registrar, gave an overview of Brac University through a presentation.

Brac University alumni Mohammad Tajdin Hassan, chief business officer of the Daily Star, shared his journey with the University. He mentioned that Brac University helped him to acquire emotional intelligence through the Residential Semester by practicing empathy, respecting diversity, and surviving adverse situation by stepping out of his comfort zone. This was very useful for him in his career, he added.

A cultural programme performed by Brac University students was arranged followed by a dinner at the end of the event.

