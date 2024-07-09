BRAC University holds 'campus safeguarding' awareness sessions at residential semester

Corporates

Press Release
09 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 08:43 pm

BRAC University holds 'campus safeguarding' awareness sessions at residential semester

Press Release
09 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2024, 08:43 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC University Proctor's Office, in collaboration with the Savar Residential Semester authority, has recently conducted three sessions on "Campus Safeguarding" to raise awareness among students and staff, with over 1400 students, faculty, and staff members in attendance.

The Office of the Proctor has been implementing robust and comprehensive safeguarding policies and processes as part of its broader Campus Safeguarding Awareness Campaign to ensure a safe environment for all members of the BRAC University community.

The awareness sessions were conducted by Advocate Farhan Haq, Deputy Proctor and Safeguarding Lead at BRAC University, along with the team from the Office of the Proctor, including University Proctor Dr. Rubana Ahmed and her team. They collaborated with Mir Sadik Faisal, Campus Superintendent of the Savar Residential Semester.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Throughout the sessions, the organizers attempted to strengthen commitments to raising awareness and promoting a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the BRAC University community. The sessions focused on introducing the concept of safeguarding and campus safeguarding, as well as discussing various academic and non-academic infractions, their consequences, the responsible use of social media, and information regarding the channels for raising any concern.

The discussions covered BRAC University's disciplinary policies, procedures, and support protocols, emphasizing that personal and institutional safeguarding is a shared responsibility.

BRAC University's Office of the Proctor has developed and is currently implementing an internal "Campus Safeguarding Framework'' with comprehensive safeguarding protocols in place. The goal is to foster a safe, inclusive, and supportive atmosphere for both students and staff.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

12h | Panorama
Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

1d | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

1d | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

Abed Ali owns a lot of wealth by selling questions

16m | Videos
Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

Quota opponents are preparing for a tough movement

2h | Videos
Biden is adamant in his position despite the objections of Democratic leaders

Biden is adamant in his position despite the objections of Democratic leaders

3h | Videos
JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

JU students continue Bangla Blockade with one-point demand for quota reform

3h | Videos