BRAC University commemorates Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG on his 4th death anniversary

BRAC University organized a solemn commemorative program on December 20, 2023, marking the fourth anniversary of the passing of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG, the visionary founder of both BRAC and BRAC University.

The day began with a delegation from BRAC University, led by Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, PhD, Pro Vice-Chancellor & Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, paying their respects to Sir Fazle by laying floral tributes at his resting place in the Banani graveyard in Dhaka.

Following this heartfelt tribute, a thoughtful discussion took place in the at the university's campus. A distinguished panel of speakers shared their insights into various aspects of Sir Fazle's remarkable life and visionary philosophy, shedding light on his enduring contributions to education and community development.

Esteemed attendees included Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz, Professor Shaila Sultana, Director of the BRAC Institute of Languages (BIL), Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Senior Director of the BIL, Dr. David Dowland, Registrar, Major General (retd) Sahool Afzal, Former Registrar, as well as distinguished faculty members and students from various departments.

Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed highlighted Sir Fazle's immense impact on primary education, noting his establishment of over 45,000 primary schools and innovative teaching methods focused on community engagement. She emphasized that his efforts had a profound and lasting influence on education in Bangladesh and beyond its borders.

Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz underlined that BRAC University is a living testament to Sir Fazle's visionary legacy. He emphasized that Sir Fazle's influence would endure not only through commemorative events but also through the university's ongoing research, teaching, and curriculum.

Major General (retd) School Afzal pointed out that Sir Fazle's educational contributions were so extensive that they could fill several books. He urged everyone, especially the younger generation, to delve deeper into Sir Fazle's life and work.

Dr. David Dowland acknowledged that Sir Fazle's life journey, entrepreneurial achievements, and BRAC's worldwide movement serve as a continuous source of inspiration for students and alums alike.

The program also featured a heartfelt musical tribute, with faculty members rendering songs that celebrated the extraordinary life of Sir Fazle. A digital photo exhibition that would run for a week, showcased memorable moments from his impactful journey, offering a visual tribute to his legacy. BRAC University students actively shared their thoughts and reflections on social media throughout the day, further emphasizing the enduring impact of Sir Fazle's work.

Throughout the day, BRAC University actively shared videos and other content on its social media channels, dedicated to upholding the visionary legacy of Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, KCMG.