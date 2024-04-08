BRAC University commemorates Independence Day and Genocide Remembrance Day

08 April, 2024
BRAC University commemorates Independence Day and Genocide Remembrance Day

BRAC University commemorated the memory of the valiant martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the great Liberation War of 1971 through various programs recently. 

On 25 March a discussion event titled 'Remembering the 1971 Genocide' was organized. In observance of the Great Independence Day and National Day on 26 March a quiz competition was held, and On Wednesday, 3 April 2024, prizes were distributed among the winners of the quiz competition, reads a press release. 

BRAC University organized the quiz competition digitally on 26 March in conjunction with the observance of the Great Independence Day and National Day. Nearly two thousand teachers, students, and staff members participated in this quiz competition. The diverse and engaging questions in the quiz competition have helped participants to understand Bangladesh's great Liberation War more effectively. It was aimed at enabling students to gain a deeper understanding of the nine-month-long bloody struggle for independence in Bangladesh and the sacrifices of the brave martyrs. 

Prior to the quiz completion, on March 25, Genocide Remembrance Day was observed with an event titled "Remembering the 1971 Genocide." Dr. Nahid Afroze Kabir, Professor of the Department of English and Humanities, shed light on the ruthless massacre perpetrated by the Pakistani forces on March 25, 1971, urging Pakistan's apology to the people of Bangladesh for the genocide.

On Wednesday, 3 April 2024, Acting BRAC University Vice-Chancellor Professor Syed Mahfuzul Aziz distributed prizes for the quiz competition. In the quiz competition, Asif Iqbal Khan Nuhash, Shamiur Rahman, and Mohammad Jawadul Haque from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Mahatab Uddin, Site Engineer of the New Campus, Abdul Malek, Assistant Manager of IT Systems, and Ishmam Tasin, Research Assistant of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, emerged as winners.
 

