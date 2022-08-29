BRAC University celebrates first Research Day

BRAC University (BRACU) organised its very first "Research Day 2022" on Sunday (28 August) as a part of its aim to encourage and promote research and to establish a research culture at the university.

Diverse and multidisciplinary research works from faculty members, researchers and students were showcased through poster presentation, research café and quiz competition at this daylong event.

The event also recognized annual research achievements and catalysed new research teams and collaborations.

NM Zeaul Alam, Senior Secretary to the ICT Division, graced the event as the chief guest along with Professor Vincent Chang, Vice-Chancellor, BRAC University, Professor Charalabos Doumanidis, Vice President for Research, BRAC University, and other distinguished guests.

In his opening remarks, Professor Doumanidis gave a brief introduction of Research Day 2022.

He also highlighted the major research initiatives of BRAC University through a presentation.

Doumanadis also appreciated the students participation in this event mentioning that this event is for the students and by the students.

Professor Chang commented that research is the next frontier of Bangladesh's higher education.

He said the core function of a university is to create new knowledge and for that research is mandatory.

Research is also very crucial for a developing economy like Bangladesh, he added.

NM Zeaul Alam commented that BRACU's vision and mission reflects the government's goals of

building a "Smart Bangladesh".

He said the "Research Day 2022" is an exemplary and timely initiative in the field of higher education in Bangladesh.

ICT Division is keen to see more research in the field of information and communication technology from BRAC University, he added.

Professor Hasina Yasmin, Assistant Dean and Program Director, School of Pharmacy, conducted a ceremony where "Research Excellence Awards" were presented to faculty members and students.

One of the attractions of the research day was 'Research Café' which was held at the auditorium.

It enabled faculties, students and researchers to sit in aN interactive discussion session.

Researchers, who lead the discussion, got the chance to explain their research and gain new insights and ideas from the attendees. Meanwhile, those attending the research day got a chance to meet researchers.

The daylong event was closed with a cultural event for the students.

