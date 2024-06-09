BRAC University Business and Economics Forum organises Post-Budget Dialogue

BRAC University Business and Economics Forum (BUBeF) delightedly organized one of its signature events based on the upcoming budget analysis "Post Budget Dialogue" in 8th June 2024. The distinguished panel members were Mr. Alamgir Hossain, the former National Board of Revenue member, and Shamim Ehsanul Haque, Assistant Professor at BRAC Business School.

On June 6, Finance Minister Abul Hasan Mahmud Ali announced the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the National Parliament on Thursday. During the past two years, Bangladesh's budgetary inflation rate has been between 9 and 10%. This high rate of inflation has not been held for this long before. This fiscal year's goal is to bring the rate of inflation down to 6.5%. Regarding this factor, the year 24–25 fiscal budget is Tk Tk7,97,000 crore.

One major issue with the present budget, according to Mr. Alamgir Hossain, is inflation. He stated that if people's buying power declines as a result of rising prices for commodities, it will be harder for the government to levy taxes. He did add that the budget has no explicit instructions on how to handle this circumstance. He went on to say, "Despite the government's amnesty programs aimed at converting black money into white, many individuals remain hesitant, fearing scrutiny and future repercussions, which highlights the persistent trust deficit in the system". It was also revealed that the budget for this year contains the highest tax rate ever in Bangladesh—30% depending on some factors because the government wishes to reach out to those who are wealthy and pay taxes. This will result in a select set of persons paying 3-4% more in taxes than what was budgeted for the previous fiscal year.

However, when discussing the trepidation in employment and investment, Mr. Hossain mentioned a worrying and disheartening aspect. The only way out of this mess is to grow money that calls for investments and jobs. The budget is intended to support the expanding population, but is it helping those who actually need it? The government should imply proper management to guarantee that it benefits the majority of people.

In response to a question, Mr. Hossain stated, "The bank reserve of Bangladesh is insufficient to last for a long time. A nation's debt servicing assumption on the dollar reserve needs to have a minimum of three months' worth of reserves. However, under this scenario, Bangladesh's debt interest is increasing daily concerning its dollar reserves. The government is thus enforcing import prohibitions. Also, included is a useful insight on a possible $5 million loan from India if provided the requirements are met. Therefore, he also highlighted the proper awareness of the authorities about the gray area of ​​hundi transactions and money laundering to improve the current economic situation. Finally, the discussion concludes by arguing that the given budget will be challenging to achieve the various objectives of the government with limited revenue.

Finally, the discussion concluded by arguing that the given budget will be a challenging one to achieve the objectives of the government with limited revenue. This was the very first Post Budget Dialogue at BRAC University's new permanent campus organized by BUBEF and the event was a mega success.