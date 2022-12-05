Brac University alumni to get discounts at Medix lab

TBS Report 
05 December, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 05 December, 2022, 12:14 pm

Brac University alumni to get discounts at Medix lab

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Healthcare Services Ltd (UHSL) recently to facilitate discounts on various healthcare services for the university's alumni and their dependents.

Tahsina Rahman, joint director of Student Life of Brac University, and Kutubuddin Akhter Rashid, managing director of United Healthcare Services Ltd, signed the agreement representing the respective sides, reads a press release.

Arnob K Saha, alumni relations manager at Brac University, initiated this MoU, along with the respective official of United Hospital, who is also an alumnus of Brac University, to avail healthcare opportunities for our Alumni and their dependents.

Through this agreement, Brac University alumni and their dependents (spouse, children and parents) will receive a 20% discount on all pathological tests carried out at Medix in Dhanmondi and another 10% for all diagnostic tests carried out at its radiology and imaging department.

Arnob Kumar Saha and Shanzida Shahab Uddin, Senior Manager, the Office of Career Services and Alumni Relations, Brac University, Masud Ahmed, General Manager, Communication & Business Development, United Hospitals Ltd, Syed Ashraf ul Masum, Manager, Business Development, Faisal Khan Shamim, Head of Operations, and Dr Farzana Hossain, Manager, Medical Services of Medix, were also present at the event.

