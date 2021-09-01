Brac to strengthen advocacy to ensure workplace gender equality       

Brac, an international development organisation, plans to give the highest importance and priority to matters of of equal facilities and partnership of women in all humanitarian activities, including the workplace, speakers at a training programme said on Wednesday.

The Dhaka-based non-government organisation will strengthen advocacy campaigns in the days to come for raising awareness further among its employees in this regard, they also said.

With the financial support of the Australian government, Brac's Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP organised the training programme of "Gender Mainstreaming in Humanitarian Activities" at two hotels in Cox's Bazar, said a press release.

Speaking at the event, Hasina Akhter Huq, area director of Brac HCMP, said the matter of equality of men and women at the workplace are important from today's perspective.

Brac is now giving priority to the issue of equal scope and opportunity for men and women, particularly to developing the capacity and skill of women alongside improving the condition of disadvantaged people, she added.

Md Hamidul Huq, area manager of the Gender, Justice and Diversity (GJD) unit of Brac's HCMP, Malobika Sarker Choitei, Mohammad Nahiduzzaman, and Nilufa Yesmin conducted the training.

Senior and field level employees of six partner NGOs of Brac are taking part in the programme, namely SHED, PULSE, JNUS, AKLAB, NONGOR and Help Cox's Bazar.

Tanjima Zaman, programme manager of GJD Programme at Brac Head Office; Subrata Kumar Sharma, technical manager of the same programme at Cox's Bazar Regional Office; were also present at the training.

The two-day training for raising awareness aimed at ensuring equal scope and participation of males and females at workplaces will conclude on Thursday.