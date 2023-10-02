BRAC Seed & Agro Enterprises launches bio-pesticide category to transform Bangladesh agriculture

02 October, 2023, 04:55 pm
BRAC Seed & Agro Enterprises has introduced its innovative Bio-Pesticide Category with an aim to cause a revolution in the advancement of Bangladesh's agriculture. 

On the occasion, a launching ceremony was held at BRAC Centre auditorium in the capital on Sunday (1 October), reads a press release. 

It addressed vital concerns such as farmer health, consumer safety, eco-friendliness, beneficial insect protection, food security, and climate resilience, the release added.

Under the Bio-Pesticide product category, BRAC Seed & Agro launched Lycomax, Dynamic, Tricomax, Cuetrac, Zonatrac, Biomax, and Yellow Glue Board in the Bangladesh market. Each product offers unique effectiveness against harmful pests, ensuring the protection of healthy crop production. Esteemed dignitaries, including regulatory bodies and industry leaders, graced the event with their presence.

Tamara Hasan Abed, Managing Director, BRAC Enterprises, expressed, "Today signifies a remarkable leap toward a more sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector in Bangladesh. Our Bio-Pesticide Category underlines our unwavering commitment to providing environmentally friendly farming solutions, ensuring the health of our farmers and consumers. We are excited to witness the positive impact it will have on our agricultural landscape."

Sharifuddin Ahmed, Deputy Director, Quality Control Department, Platt Protection Wing, said, "We are delighted to see BRAC is stepping up to launch bio-pesticides. Seeing this kind of initiative, I am really hopeful of the agriculture sector in our country. We believe that this international-quality bio-pesticide will reach every farmer's house in the country." 

