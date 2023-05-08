Brac partners with Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet project to work on poverty eradication

Corporates

Press Release
08 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 05:06 pm

Related News

Brac partners with Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet project to work on poverty eradication

Press Release
08 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2023, 05:06 pm
Brac partners with Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet project to work on poverty eradication

The Jameel Observatory Climate Resilience Early Warning System Network (Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet), a new project of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Community Jameel, a global organisation to advance science and learning for communities to thrive, will partner with Brac, one of the largest development organisations in the world, to pilot innovative climate-adaptive technologies in the southwest region of Bangladesh.

The Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet project was selected as an innovation sprint at the 2023 summit of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C), a joint initiative of the United States and the United Arab Emirates. 

The Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet will initially pilot in Bangladesh and Sudan, working with local partners Brac and the Agricultural Research Corporation (ARC) - Sudan, main agricultural research arm of the Sudanese government, and with MIT's Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL), the global research centre working to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence, reads a press release.

Elfatih Eltahir, HM King Bhumibol Professor of Hydrology and Climate at MIT and project leader of the Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet, said, "As we launch Jameel-Observatory-CREWSnet, the AIM4C summit offers a great opportunity to share our plans and initial work with all those who are interested in enhancing the capacity of agricultural communities in vulnerable countries to deal with challenges of climate change."

 George Richards, director of Community Jameel, said: "Community Jameel is proud to be collaborating with MIT, Brac, and the Agricultural Research Corporation - Sudan to empower agricultural communities to adapt to the ever-growing challenges arising from climate change – challenges which, as we are seeing acutely in Sudan, are compounded by other crises. We welcome the support of the US and UAE governments in selecting the Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet as an AIM4C innovation sprint."

Dr Md Liakath Ali, director of climate change, urban development, and disaster risk management at Brac, said: "Over our five decades working alongside climate-vulnerable communities in Bangladesh, BRAC has seen firsthand how locally-led climate adaptation helps protect lives and livelihoods. BRAC is proud to work with Community Jameel and MIT to empower vulnerable communities to proactively adapt to the impacts of climate change."

Beginning in southwestern Bangladesh, the Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet will integrate next-generation climate forecasting, predictive analytics, new technologies, and financial instruments. In Sudan, the initiative will emphasise adopting modern technology to use a better variety of heat-resistant seeds, increasing the use of targeted fertilisers, strengthening soils through soil fertility mapping combined with data modeling, and emphasising vertical expansion of agriculture over traditional horizontal expansion. [PR1] 

Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet seeks to bridge the gap between the knowledge about climate change created at research institutions such as MIT and the local farming communities that are adapting to the impacts of climate change. By effectively informing and engaging local communities, the project seeks to enable farmers to sustainably increase their agricultural productivity and income.

BRAC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

4h | Brands
Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

Budget-friendly hair gadgets to amp up your hairdo game

5h | Brands
Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

Inside the labyrinth of national lotteries: Crores, winners and delays

7h | Panorama
Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping, have accused the US of imposing a “technological blockade” on the country. Photo: Reuters

Washington’s new narrative for the global economy

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

Which countries want to get out of the monarchy?

1h | TBS World
What does the British Monarchy actually do?

What does the British Monarchy actually do?

21h | TBS World
How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

23h | TBS Entertainment
Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

Best Holdings making huge investments in 5-star hotels, luxury villas, and a school in Bhaluk

22h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work

6
Jock Zonfrillo. Photo: Collected
Splash

MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo dies at 46