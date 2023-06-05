Brac opens artificial limb and brace-related service centre at BIRDEM for diabetic patients

Corporates

Press Release
05 June, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:51 pm

Related News

Brac opens artificial limb and brace-related service centre at BIRDEM for diabetic patients

Press Release
05 June, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 10:51 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Brac launched its new artificial limb and Brace-related service centre on the premises of the BIRDEM General Hospital at Shahbagh in the capital for patients visiting the hospital with the need for Brace and limb-related services.

The launch of the centre took place on Saturday morning at the BIRDEM General Hospital in the presence of Professor MKI Quayyum Choudhury, director general, Bangladesh Institute of Research and Rehabilitation in Diabetes Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders (BIRDEM) as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Dr Jonaed Hakim, head, the Department of Orthopedics, BIRDEM General Hospital & Ibrahim Medical College, was also present.

 Dr Morseda Chowdhury, director, Health Nutrition and Population Programme (HNPP), Brac; and Dr Shahinul Hoque Ripon, programme head, HNPP, and head of Brac Limb and Brace Centre (BLBC), attended the event on behalf of Brac.

Over 200 participants including heads of other departments, senior physicians and specialists were present at the launching programme.

BIRDEM director general Professor M K I Quayyum Choudhury expressed delight at the opening of the artificial limb and Brace centre, saying from now on availing of artificial limb and Brace-related quality services will be easier for patients who visit this hospital. "Now we are accommodating an outlet but we have a plan to establish a full-fledged artificial limb and Brace centre and workshop on BIRDEM premises. Our partnership will be stronger in future," said the DG.

Brac director Dr Morseda Chowdhury gave an overview of Brac's health programme, while outlining the gradual expansion of its partnerships with the government health services. "Up till December 2021, Brac had been providing artificial limb and Brace-related services from its own centre. We had entered into a partnership with the government to establish a limb and Brace centre and workshop in the compound of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS). That centre has already proved its capacity to provide quality services to the patients. In future we hope to further extend our partnerships with other public hospitals," said Dr Morseda Chowdhury.

In December 2021, Brac, in collaboration with SHNIBPS established an artificial limb and Brace centre in its premises that has been providing quality prosthetics-related services to severely injured fire survivors. BLBC operating since 2000, provides user-friendly quality prosthetics, orthotics and physiotherapy services to amputees and people with disabilities. To date, over 43,000 patients, among them the survivors of Savar factory collapse in 2013 and the Sitakunda container depot fire in 2022, have received these services from BLBC.

BLBC in BIRDEM compound will be open for patients six days a week from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm. The centre will be closed on Fridays.

Established in July 2000, BLBC aimed to increase the independence of physically disabled persons by providing affordable, user-friendly, high-quality artificial limbs, Braces and pressure garments.

BRAC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Chaser, in its beautiful shade of orange, is equipped with TRD bodykit all around, with its front splitter being custom made. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

Toyota Chaser: A fast cruiser for the streets

1h | Wheels
Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

15h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

13h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers