Brac launches career hub in Chattogram to bridge the gap between jobseekers and employers

Brac Skill Development Programme in partnership with Citi Foundation has launched the Career Hub in the port city on Saturday (27 May) at the International Convention Centre, Chattogram to bridge the gap between jobseekers and employers, according to a press release.

The main objective of the Career Hub is to create awareness about the employability skills young people need to acquire for decent employment, connect employers with skilled youths, and highlight the benefits such career hub services can bring to both the jobseekers and employers.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, deputy minister for education attended the event as the chief guest.

Dr Md Aminur Rahaman, divisional commissioner, Chattogram; Abul Bashar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, deputy commissioner and district magistrate, Chattogram; Md Moinul Huq, country officer of Citi Group; and Akhteruddin Mahmood, head of human resources division, Brac Bank attended as special guests.

The programme started with the inaugural speech of KAM Morshed, senior director, advocacy, innovation, and MEAL, Brac.

Tasmiah Tabassum Rahman, associate director of Brac Skills Development Programme, outlined the Career Hub and its transformative impact on youth empowerment.

Deputy minister for education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury said, "A disparity exists between the skills and education acquired through university and the skills demanded by the job market. With this gap, relying solely on a university degree becomes insufficient to secure decent jobs. Thus, it becomes imperative for us to proactively acquire both industry-specific and soft skills and equip ourselves accordingly."

Vice chancellor of University of Chittagong Dr. Shireen Akhter said, "Students must get ready to equip themselves with essential skills. I firmly believe you can contribute to building a SMART Bangladesh. Instead of solely seeking employment, strive to create opportunities that provide jobs to others."

Divisional commissioner Dr Md Aminur Rahaman said, "I passionately believe that the youth will navigate the vessel of a SMART Bangladesh, and Career Hub will guide them in their preparations for this noble endeavor."

Senior director of Brac KAM Morshed said, "The fourth industrial revolution heralds a new era where skills in multiple domains will be required, and therefore, it is imperative for the youths to pick up new skills for their desired career paths. Career Hub is all about a club where you will be able to learn new skills, get prepared for the job market, and most importantly, it will help you get the desired jobs. Career Hub will be starting from tomorrow to align with the government's agenda for SMART Bangladesh."

Citi Country Officer, Citibank, NA, Bangladesh Md Moinul Huq said, "To fully harness the power of our diverse population and benefit from demographic advantages, it's crucial to equip ourselves with the necessary skills. Developing specific abilities is the key to unlocking the true potential of our human resources and maximising the benefits of demographic dividends."