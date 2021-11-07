BRAC Kumon signs agreement with new instructor

TBS Report

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 09:30 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

'BRAC Kumon Franchise Agreement Signing' ceremony was held between BRAC Kumon Ltd & BRAC Kumon's New Instructor.

The agreement was signed by Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, Managing Director, BRAC Kumon Ltd and Sumaiya Farzana Quaderi from BRAC Kumon Mirpur Center on 6 November, Saturday.

Kumon was introduced in Bangladesh back in 2017 by the Founder & Chairperson of BRAC - Late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed. As a part of the future plan, other than opening new centers, BRAC Kumon Ltd will offer the Kumon programme to unprivileged children of Bangladesh through BRAC Schools in collaboration with BRAC and World Largest After School Learning Program Kumon.

The Kumon method was invented by a Japanese Math Teacher 'Toru Kumon' more than 60 years ago and is currently being operated in more than 57 countries to develop the Maths and English skills of children.

To know more about BRAC Kumon, please visit: https://brac-kumon.com.bd/ 
 

