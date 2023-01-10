Brac Kumon-Ekmattra sign deal to offer advanced education method to underprivileged children

Brac Kumon Limited, an initiative to offer advanced education methods, signed an agreement on Tuesday with the Ekmattra Society to provide their services to underprivileged children of the country.

Earlier, in August 2022, the two parties jointly came forward to make the Kumon Learning Method, a method developed in Japan, accessible to underprivileged children through the Ekmattra-Dutch-Bangla Bank Academy, said a press release.

The signatories of the agreement were Lady Syeda Sarwat Abed, managing Director of Brac Kumon, and Shubhashish Roy, executive director of Ekmattra Society.

Tomohide Ichiguchi, chief representative of Jica Bangladesh Office, Yuji Ando, country representative of Jetro Dhaka Office, Hiroki Watanabe, managing director of Ekmattra Entrepreneurs Ltd and Nehal Bin Hasan, head of Brac Kumon Ltd, attended the event as special guests.

Currently, 56 children of the Ekmattra-Dutch-Bangla Bank Academy are doing regular classes with the Kumon learning pilot programme. They have been showing great improvement in their academic performance along with improved cognitive and non-cognitive skills that they have gained from the Kumon programme, as per the press release.

During the event, Tomohide Ichiguchi, chief representative of Jica Bangladesh Office, said, "The agreement between Brac Kumon Ltd and Ekmattra will help the next generation of children to develop their learning habits to international standards."

The ICT Division of the government is currently assisting to make the Kumon method accessible nationwide through the Sheikh Russel School of Future in over 300 public schools.

Ekmattra Society, established in 2003, aims to build a discrimination-free world for underprivileged children.

Ekmattra-Dutch-Bangla Bank Academy was inaugurated in 2018 to accommodate the underprivileged and street children of Bangladesh to ensure their skilful and intellectual growth.