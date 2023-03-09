Brac International urges governments to scale effective anti-poverty programmes at LDC5 Conference in Doha 

Corporates

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 07:53 pm

Related News

Brac International urges governments to scale effective anti-poverty programmes at LDC5 Conference in Doha 

Press Release
09 March, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2023, 07:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac International Executive Director Shameran Abed called upon governments and the international community to invest in evidence-based approaches at scale to get the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) back on track, at the 5th United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Doha.

Abed, who was a lead discussant at the first High-level Thematic Roundtable of the conference, "Investing in people in least developed countries to leave no one behind," co-chaired by Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, president of Malawi, and Andrzej Duda, president of Poland, spoke on the urgency and opportunity to renew commitment to the SDGs and the promise of leaving no one behind, said a press release.

Abed said, "While interlocking crises like Covid-19, climate change and conflict might make the eradication of poverty seem more challenging than ever before, there are evidence-based programmes that can pull people out of extreme poverty successfully and sustainably."

He spoke about Brac's Ultra-Poor Graduation (UPG) approach, which combines big push investment in the poorest household with targeted wraparound services, as one such initiative, noting the extensive research demonstrating the programme's effectiveness in addressing both social and economic vulnerabilities. 

"What we need to do is stop tinkering around the edges," he said, calling for greater global political will, action and investment to massively scale evidence-based initiatives to deliver on the promise made at the start of SDGs.

"Those living in the harshest forms of poverty demand nothing less of us," he added. 

His comments followed a keynote address by Tarja Kaarina Halonen, former president of Finland, and remarks from panelists including Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Victoria Kwakwa, vice president for Eastern and Southern Africa at the World Bank. Heads of governments, ministers and senior officials from 19 countries participated during the open debate at the roundtable. 

The conference concludes on 9 March. 

BRAC International / Doha / SDG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After a perilous journey through thick bamboo forest and steep hills, the author finally rests in front of the Tui Kutumu Falls Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the mysterious Tui Kutumu Falls

9h | Explorer
If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

If you prick them, do Palestinians not bleed?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The algorithm society and its discontents

8h | Panorama
Emergency workers and rescue teams at the five-storey building in Dhaka&#039;s Gulistan where a blast killed at least 19 and injured scores on Tuesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Recurring explosions: When hope and dreams perish

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

3 disasters that Pakistan is struggling with

2h | TBS Stories
Why are we heading towards a global recession?

Why are we heading towards a global recession?

1h | TBS World
10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

10 taka to see a million-taka parir palang

2h | TBS Stories
How trade changes attitudes about baldness

How trade changes attitudes about baldness

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

2
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale

3
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

4
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

6
File photo
Bangladesh

Metro rail Mirpur-10 station opens for commuters