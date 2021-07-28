Brac initiates Tk7.5 crore emergency food support for 50,000 families

Corporates

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 07:03 pm

Related News

Brac initiates Tk7.5 crore emergency food support for 50,000 families

TBS Report
28 July, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 07:03 pm
Brac initiates Tk7.5 crore emergency food support for 50,000 families

Brac has initiated a Tk7.5 crore cash assistance disbursion initiative to support 50,000 families with 2-week emergency rations. 

The cash assistance initiative is being undertaken by Brac through its "Daakchhe abar desh" campaign, which it launched on July 14 to encourage people and organisations to stand by people who have lost income during the coronavirus lockdowns, said a Brac press release. 

Under this cash assistance program, each family will receive taka 1500 from Brac to buy 2-weeks worth of emergency rations during the ongoing lockdowns. 

The cash distribution has already started on July 18 and teams of Brac field officials are vetting families that are going to receive this cash assistance. 

Families with elderly members, pregnant and lactating mothers, persons with disabilities, families dependent on women's earning, ultra-poor households and those who have not received assistance from other sources will have the priority in this initiative, the release said.

Nineteen districts exposed to high risk of Covid transmission and under strict lockdown have been prioritised in the first phase of the initiative

According to the release, of the 7.5 crore taka it generated in its first phase, half of the donations came from Brac employees who donated their day's salary for the cause and the rest came from Brac's own fund. 

In regards to the initiative, Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC, said, "The battle against Corona is long-term and tough. It has to be fought and won together. We have plunged in the fight with everything we have, to build community resilience across the country. BRAC is active in the field with over 1 lakh (100 thousand) fearless field staff, health workers and volunteers, building skills, raising awareness about health and hygiene, distributing free masks and providing emergency assistance. We are committed to supporting the government and our people at every step of the journey."

"Both the public and private sectors have to come together to see this crisis through. I will request all able individuals and institutions to join the "Dakchhe abar desh" platform," he added.

To know more about the initiative please visit: https://www.brac.net/dakcheabardesh/

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

BRAC / Dakchhe abar desh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

TBS Money: FDA approval of Beximco’s ninth drug

8h | Videos
TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

TBS Stories: Drones, a new dimension in videography

8h | Videos
TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

2d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 