BRAC initiates BDT 7.5 crore emergency food support for 50 thousand families

Brac has initiated a 7.5 crore taka cash assistance disbursion initiative to support 50 thousand families with 2-week emergency rations.

The cash assistance initiative is being undertaken by Brac through its "Daakchhe abar desh" campaign, which it launched on July 14 to encourage people and organisations to stand by people who have lost income during the coronavirus lockdowns, said a Brac press release.

Under this cash assistance program, each family will receive taka 1500 from Brac to buy 2-weeks worth of emergency rations during the ongoing lockdowns.

The cash distribution has already started on July 18 and teams of Brac field officials are vetting families that are going to receive this cash assistance.

Families with elderly members, pregnant and lactating mothers, persons with disabilities, families dependent on women's earning, ultra-poor households and those who have not received assistance from other sources will have the priority in this initiative, the release said.

Nineteen districts exposed to high risk of Covid transmission and under strict lockdown have been prioritised in the first phase of the initiative

According to the release, of the 7.5 crore taka it generated in its first phase, half of the donations came from Brac employees who donated their day's salary for the cause and the rest came from Brac's own fund.

In regards to the initiative, Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC, said, "The battle against Corona is long-term and tough. It has to be fought and won together. We have plunged in the fight with everything we have, to build community resilience across the country. BRAC is active in the field with over 1 lakh (100 thousand) fearless field staff, health workers and volunteers, building skills, raising awareness about health and hygiene, distributing free masks and providing emergency assistance. We are committed to supporting the government and our people at every step of the journey."

"Both the public and private sectors have to come together to see this crisis through. I will request all able individuals and institutions to join the "Dakchhe abar desh" platform," he added.

To know more about the initiative please visit: https://www.brac.net/dakcheabardesh/