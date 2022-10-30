Brac implements policy against use of PVC banners, other one-time plastic campaign materials

Corporates

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 05:08 pm

Brac implements policy against use of PVC banners, other one-time plastic campaign materials

Brac has stepped up the implementation of its policy to use environment-friendly materials. The organisation now stops using PVC banners and all other one-time campaign materials made of plastics as part of its environment-friendly policy.

A memo signed by Asif Saleh, executive director, Brac Bangladesh, was circulated internally for all its staff.

The policy will be in effect from Tuesday (1 November), reads a press release.

This initiative is a part of the organisation's effort to curb its carbon footprint through environment-friendly measures.

Brac has formulated its strategy and infrastructural targets to reduce carbon emission across all its offices.

The measures in this regard include – stop using of all one-time campaign materials such as one-time PVC banners and replacing those with cloth and other environment-friendly materials.

The initiative also includes stop using of one-time plastic bottles, bags, spoons, straws and other materials/utensils in all events of Brac, and ensure use of environment-friendly materials as much as possible for all organisational purposes, the release adds.

A close monitoring system has also been put in place to ensure rigorous policy and strategy implementation.

Brac's first initiative in this regard was brought into effect on 1 November 2019, under which use of one-time plastic bottles was forbidden at all Brac offices.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

