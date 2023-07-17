Brac holds National Biotechnology Olympiad and Innovative Idea Contest 2023

The "BRACU National Biotechnology Olympiad and Innovative Idea Contest 2023" was held at Brac University, Dhaka, Bangladesh, on 7 July.

This was an inter-university event, for Undergraduate-Level Biotechnology Students that aimed to foster the growth and rejuvenation of the cutting-edge field of Biotechnology. It was jointly organised by Biotechnology Programme of the Department of Mathematics and Natural Sciences and Brac University Natural Sciences Club (BUNSC). The theme of the event was "Unleash your gene-to-protein knowledge to spark a change".

The inaugural session started with the welcome address of the Director of the Biotechnology ProgramME, Dr Munima Haque, who stated the pivotal role of biotechnology to solve global challenges and wished the participants the best of luck for the upcoming segments. This was followed by a speech by the President of the Brac University Natural Sciences Club (BUNSC), Samir Hasan. He expressed the club's gratitude in getting the opportunity to organise a national event. The event was officially inaugurated by the Chairperson and Professor of the Mathematics and Natural Sciences Department of Brac University, Dr AFM Yusuf Haider.

The first segment of the day was the Biotechnology Olympiad where 150 applicants from 26 universities participated in the Olympiad. The olympiad was divided into- junior category for 1st and 2nd year students, and senior category for 3rd and 4th year students. The top 5 positions from each category being awarded medals and certificates. In the Junior category, Ayesha Siddiqua from University of Dhaka , Tamzidur Rahman from University of Dhaka, Sharup Hasan Anando from University of Dhaka, Ferdaws Afrin from University of Dhaka and Zannatul Habiba Zeba from University of Dhaka placed first, second, third, fourth and fifth respectively. In the Senior category, Suvroto Kormokar from University of Dhaka, Muhammad Sibgatullah Zunnun from University of Dhaka, Victor Ebube Madubueze from Brac University, Mohammad Yasin Rahman from University of Dhaka and Fatin Noor from North South University placed first, second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Following the Olympiad, the Innovative Idea Contest took place with the central theme: "CRISPR for a Sustainable Bangladesh''. Over 100 abstracts were submitted in this contest from which 11 were selected for showcasing on the event day. The panelists of the jury board of the contest were- Dr. Sabrina Moriom Elias, Assistant Professor Department of Life Sciences, Independent University Bangladesh, Dr. Ishrat Jabeen, Assistant Professor Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, North South University, Pratul Dipta Somadder, Assistant Professor, Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Dhaka and Abdullah Al Jubayer, Assistant Professor Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj. Four of the best presentations were awarded with crests and certificates, with the winners being Sabiba Rahman Faraizi from North South University, Azrin Nahian from Brac University, Durba Saha from Brac University and Dristy Halder from Jagannath University placed first, second, third and fourth respectively.

After the contests, an interactive Career Discussion with panelists consisting of the best Biotechnologists and Career Experts in Bangladesh talked about the challenges and opportunities in Biotechnology as a career to all the aspiring participants. The panel consisted of Dr Zahid Hayat Mahmud, scientist, Environmental Micro, Health System and Population Studies Division, icddr,b; Dr. Mustak Ibn Ayub, assistant professor, University of Dhaka; Md Mizanur Rahman CEO, NIPRO JMI Pharma Ltd., and Md. Shawkat Hossain, Bio-process and Bio-therapeutics Developer, R&D head, Biotech Plant, Incepta Pharmaceuticals. The session was moderated by Professor Dr Aparna Islam, Professor at Brac University. The participants received invaluable advice and life lessons from these seasoned professionals and the interactive session allowed them to have their queries and misconceptions clarified.

The closing ceremony of the event featured the chief guest and keynote speaker Dr. Md. Salimullah, Director General of the National Institute of Biotechnology, while special guests included Dr. Sabina Yeasmin, Chairperson and Professor of the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of the University of Dhaka, Dr. Dilara Islam Sharif, Chairperson and Professor of the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of Jagannath University and Dr Suraia Nusrin, Chairperson and Associate Professor of the Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology of East West University. Event convener, Dr. Iftekhar Bin Naser, Associate Professor of the Biotechnology Programme, Department Mathematics and Natural Sciences, Brac University, commenced the closing ceremony. This was followed by articulated speeches from the special guests, who applauded the efforts of the organizers and commended them on their fine job. Finally, the chief guest and keynote speaker, Dr. Md. Salimullah gave an overview of the leading role of the National Institute of Biotechnology to intensify the biotechnological research in Bangladesh. The event concluded with the prize giving ceremony for the winners of the Olympiad and Innovation Idea Contest.

The event was covered by DBC News, The Business Standard and Radio Shadhin and was sponsored by ESCO Life Sciences, H30 and Invent Technologies.