Brac holds conference on 'Frugal Innovations Forum'

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 05:32 pm

Brac holds conference on &#039;Frugal Innovations Forum&#039;

The world's largest non-government organisation, Brac, organised a two-day conference titled "Frugal Innovations Forum" (FIF) starting from 12 October.

With 200 participants and over 40 speakers from the Global South countries, FIF 2022 comprised one daylong field visit and two days of panel discussions, presentations and workshops, reads a press release.

Speakers said that the post-pandemic world will see a robust rebuilding if the governments, non-governmental and private actors, innovators, social and mass media and community join hands in well-coordinated efforts to address the inequalities pervasive throughout the communities across the world and that aggravated during Covid-19.

Brac hosted the Frugal Innovation Forum for the last seven years to facilitate the exchange between the social innovators around the world, especially those from the Global South, and other actors. 

This year, the FIF's focused theme "The Future of Development in a Post-Pandemic World" highlighted the topics ranging from financial inclusion and education to healthcare and beyond.

Dr Shamsul Aam, state minister, Ministry of Planning; Dr Lilly Nicholls, high commissioner of Canada to Bangladesh; Anir Choudhury, policy advisor, Government of Bangladesh/UNDP; Rani Yan Yan, Chakma Rani (Queen), Chittagong Hill Tracts; Kamal Quadir, chief executive officer, bKash; Hillary Miller-Wise, deputy director, Global Growth and Strategy, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; Zaved Akhtar, CEO, Unilever Bangladesh Limited; Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone Ltd.; and Md Mahbub ur Rahman, CEO, HSBC Bangladesh;  were among the distinguished guests at the different sessions of the 2-day event.  

Members of the senior management from Brac also addressed the audience at the event.

