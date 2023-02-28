BRAC to hold regional symposium on population health informatics on 1 March

BRAC to hold regional symposium on population health informatics on 1 March

BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health of BRAC University in partnership with the City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy is organising a conference titled "Regional Symposium and Strategic Summit 2023 on Population Health Informatics".

The conference will take place at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday (1 March) from 9am to 9pm, reads a press release.

The conference is aimed to create a regional hub on population health informatics in South and Southeast Asia focused on this important discipline of practice in public health and to disseminate findings from an Open Society University Network-funded implementation project in Bangladesh.

The conference will start with welcome remarks from Prof Sabina Faiz Rashid, dean of BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University, and Ayman El-Mohandes, dean of City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.

Prof Abul Kalam Azad, former director general, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, will also attend the conference as a keynote speaker.

Prof Ashish Joshi, dean and distinguished university professor of the School of Public Health, University of Memphis, and Jose F Florez-Arango, assistant professor of Academic Program and director of Biomedical Informatics at Weill Cornell Medicine, New York-Presbyterian, will also be present at the conference.

