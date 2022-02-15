Brac Global ED visits Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar 

Jerome Oberreit, Executive Director (ED) of Brac Global, during his visit to Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar called for continuing emergency services for Rohingyas and the host community amid Covid-19 by following health rules.

On the first day of his two-day tour, he visited different activities of Brac at camp-1 East, and camp-4 extension at Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.

He directed all concerned to provide emergency services for Rohingyas people and the host community by following health rules amid Covid-19.

Akramul Islam, director of Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of Brac; Roberts Sila Muthini, Head of Programme, HCMP of Brac and others were present on the occasion.

Jerome Oberreit, during his stay at Rohingya camp, talked to Rohingyas and host community people and was apprised of their problems.

At that time, Jerome laid emphasis on strengthening Brac's humanitarian assistance and necessary activities for the Rohingyas and the host community with the assistance of the government.

He witnessed primary health care centre, run by Brac Health and Nutrition Sector under HCMP, water network facility of WASH sector at camp-1 East, mental health and psychosocial support of Child Protection Sector, Homestead gardening of agriculture sector, legal protection and community based protection of Protection Sector and two-storied learning centre of Education Sector at camp-4 extension.

Speaking on the occasion, the Brac Global ED said, Brac has been providing emergency services such as water, food, health care services and rehabilitation for the Rohingyas and host community with the support of the Bangladesh government since the inception of the Rohingya crisis.

Brac continues to provide such services despite the outbreak of Covid-19, he said, hoping that Brac will also continue it in any crisis moment in the future.

In the afternoon, Jerome went to Ayesha Abed Foundation (AAF) at Ukhiya where he visited the AAF production centre and exchanged views with women workers and concerned officials.

Later, he exchanged views with delegations from the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), at a hotel in Cox's Bazar.

During the meeting, he emphasised on mutual partnership of Brac with agencies alongside the government of Bangladesh.

The Brac Global ED is scheduled to exchange views with delegations from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and World Food Program (WFP) tomorrow.

Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac Bangladesh, Hasina Akhter Huq, area director, HCMP of Brac and other high officials will be present at that time.

This is the first visit to the Rohingya camp by the Brac Global ED since his formal joining to Brac on January 10 this year.