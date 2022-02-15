Brac Global ED visits Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar 

Corporates

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 06:19 pm

Related News

Brac Global ED visits Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar 

He stresses on continuing emergency services for Rohingyas and Host Community amid Covid-19

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 06:19 pm
Brac Global ED visits Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar 

Jerome Oberreit, Executive Director (ED) of Brac Global, during his visit to Rohingya camps in Cox's Bazar called for continuing emergency services for Rohingyas and the host community amid Covid-19 by following health rules.   

On the first day of his two-day tour, he visited different activities of Brac at camp-1 East, and camp-4 extension at Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Tuesday.   

He directed all concerned to provide emergency services for Rohingyas people and the host community by following health rules amid Covid-19.

Akramul Islam, director of Humanitarian Crisis Management Programme (HCMP) of Brac; Roberts Sila Muthini, Head of Programme, HCMP of Brac and others were present on the occasion.      

Jerome Oberreit, during his stay at Rohingya camp, talked to Rohingyas and host community people and was apprised of their problems.

At that time, Jerome laid emphasis on strengthening Brac's humanitarian assistance and necessary activities for the Rohingyas and the host community with the assistance of the government.

He witnessed primary health care centre, run by Brac Health and Nutrition Sector under HCMP, water network facility of WASH sector at camp-1 East, mental health and psychosocial support of Child Protection Sector, Homestead gardening of agriculture sector, legal protection and community based protection of Protection Sector and two-storied learning centre of Education Sector at camp-4 extension.         

Speaking on the occasion, the Brac Global ED said, Brac has been providing emergency services such as water, food, health care services and rehabilitation for the Rohingyas and host community with the support of the Bangladesh government since the inception of the Rohingya crisis.      

Brac continues to provide such services despite the outbreak of Covid-19, he said, hoping that Brac will also continue it in any crisis moment in the future.     

In the afternoon, Jerome went to Ayesha Abed Foundation (AAF) at Ukhiya where he visited the AAF production centre and exchanged views with women workers and concerned officials.

Later, he exchanged views with delegations from the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), at a hotel in Cox's Bazar.

During the meeting, he emphasised on mutual partnership of Brac with agencies alongside the government of Bangladesh.

The Brac Global ED is scheduled to exchange views with delegations from the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), International Organization for Migration (IOM) and World Food Program (WFP) tomorrow.

Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac Bangladesh, Hasina Akhter Huq, area director, HCMP of Brac and other high officials will be present at that time.

This is the first visit to the Rohingya camp by the Brac Global ED since his formal joining to Brac on January 10 this year.

Rohingya Crisis

Brac Global / Rohingya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

4h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

7h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

7h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The capital decked in red and yellow

The capital decked in red and yellow

6h | Videos
Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

Dinosaurs suffered from Fatal Cough

7h | Videos
Blinds are also working on social media

Blinds are also working on social media

7h | Videos
Sundarbans Day today

Sundarbans Day today

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director